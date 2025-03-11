Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Hold Rating

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

DOMO stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. Domo has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $313.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.56.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

