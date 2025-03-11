Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,805 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

