Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $59,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $316.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total transaction of $3,228,797.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,918.26. This represents a 69.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

