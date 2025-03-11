Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 18,574 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,574 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $30,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

NEAR opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

