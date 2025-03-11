Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,744 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,579,000 after buying an additional 3,793,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,255,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,906,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,748,000 after buying an additional 124,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 116,470 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $94.83 and a 1-year high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.