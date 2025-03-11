Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.89 and last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 115612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.12.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,527.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

