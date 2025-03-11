Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1,343.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $10,585,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 141,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

EQT Trading Up 1.2 %

EQT stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

