Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,798,000 after purchasing an additional 346,369 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 382.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,373,000 after purchasing an additional 315,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,332,000. Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,611,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,311,000 after purchasing an additional 213,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,421,000 after purchasing an additional 201,802 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average is $112.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.26 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

