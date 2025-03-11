Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 709 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,106,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.