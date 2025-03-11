Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 8.81%.

Douglas Elliman Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DOUG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 199,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

