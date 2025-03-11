Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 8.81%.
Douglas Elliman Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE DOUG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 199,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.98.
About Douglas Elliman
