Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1605555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DYN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $40,914.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,433.36. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $65,632.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,382.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,387 shares of company stock valued at $142,789. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

