Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CEV opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

