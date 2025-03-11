Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$183.00 and last traded at C$183.00. Approximately 590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$183.52.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$180.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$171.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Insider Activity

About Economic Investment Trust

In related news, insider Economic Investment Trust Limited acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$164.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,200.00. Insiders own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.