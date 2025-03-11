Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 9,716 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 23,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $125,336,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust
In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR
Digital Realty Trust Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Realty Trust
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.