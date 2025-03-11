Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Now – March 10th

Tesla, Arcadium Lithium, XPeng, Baidu, and Enphase Energy are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to shares of companies that design, manufacture, or support the production of electric vehicles and their components, including batteries and charging infrastructure. These stocks are often influenced by trends in renewable energy policies, technological advancements, and shifts in consumer preferences away from traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $33.31 on Monday, reaching $229.36. 88,683,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,468,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.73 billion, a PE ratio of 113.03, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Arcadium Lithium stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.85. 93,149,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,077,770. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48. Arcadium Lithium has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

NYSE XPEV traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $23.24. 10,919,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,719,273. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $93.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,482. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.14. Baidu has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $116.25.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.48. 3,294,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,415. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70 and a beta of 2.12. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

