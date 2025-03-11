Electromed (ELMD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Electromed (NYSE: ELMD):

3/10/2025 – Electromed was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2025 – Electromed was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2025 – Electromed is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Electromed was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/19/2025 – Electromed was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2025 – Electromed was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Electromed Stock Performance

ELMD stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,636. The firm has a market cap of $215.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. Electromed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

Insider Activity

In other Electromed news, Director Kathleen Skarvan sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $278,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,326. This trade represents a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Summers sold 50,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,502.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,992.20. This trade represents a 43.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,636. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Electromed by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 82,839 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Electromed by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Electromed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Electromed by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 56,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 39,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

