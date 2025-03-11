Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $950.92 million, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EXK shares. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

