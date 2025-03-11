Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

PCY stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

