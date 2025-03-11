Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 878 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 878 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in SAP by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

SAP Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $261.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.82. The stock has a market cap of $320.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $293.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.