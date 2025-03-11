Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises about 1.5% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of SPMO opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.13. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

