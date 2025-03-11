Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $354,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 344,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,919,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 75,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.