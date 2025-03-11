Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,122 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.0404 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

