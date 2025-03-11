Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,092.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,418,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,442 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,380,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 19.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,210 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,055,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,719,000 after buying an additional 687,811 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDB. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

