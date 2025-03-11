Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 11th (ACN, AVNS, CBT, CCJ, CHDN, DBD, FHI, LFUS, LOW, PAY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 11th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

