Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 11th (ACN, AVNS, CBT, CCJ, CHDN, DBD, FHI, LFUS, LOW, PAY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 11th:
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.