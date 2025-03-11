Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 11th (ACN, AVNS, CBT, CCJ, CHDN, DBD, FHI, LFUS, LOW, PAY)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 11th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.