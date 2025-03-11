Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Aware were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the third quarter worth $146,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Aware stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.66. Aware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

Insider Activity at Aware

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

In other Aware news, CEO Ajay K. Amlani purchased 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $43,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,658.50. This represents a 14.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aware in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Aware

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

