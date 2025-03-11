Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $135.20 and last traded at $135.20. Approximately 344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.65.
Euronext Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.05.
About Euronext
Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.
