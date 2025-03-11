European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09, Zacks reports. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.96%. European Wax Center updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

European Wax Center Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. 1,877,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,243. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $253.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EWCZ shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nital P. Scott sold 4,344 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $25,412.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,262 shares in the company, valued at $171,182.70. The trade was a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.