Fahmi Karam Acquires 11,500 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. This represents a 7.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Upbound Group Stock Up 0.0 %
UPBD stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.01. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPBD shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens began coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
