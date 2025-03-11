Fahmi Karam Acquires 11,500 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. This represents a 7.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UPBD stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.01. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Upbound Group by 268.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Upbound Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPBD shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens began coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

