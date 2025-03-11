Fairway Wealth LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises 0.7% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $115.71.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

