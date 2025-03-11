Fairway Wealth LLC Has $180,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fairway Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,524. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,647 shares of company stock valued at $236,483,623 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $1,335.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,321.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1,327.03. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,136.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

