Fairway Wealth LLC Has $6.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

