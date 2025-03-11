Fairway Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 172.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $335.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.00 and its 200 day moving average is $359.32. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $285.24 and a 52 week high of $386.44. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.