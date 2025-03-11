Fairway Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $142.52 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.29.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

