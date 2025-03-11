Fairway Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

NEE stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

