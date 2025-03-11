Fairway Wealth LLC Takes $619,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

VIOV opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average of $93.67. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.18.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

