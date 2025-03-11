Fathom (FTHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fathom Trading Down 6.6 %
FTHM opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fathom has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.
Fathom Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fathom
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.