Fathom (FTHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom Trading Down 6.6 %

FTHM opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fathom has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

