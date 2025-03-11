Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FMN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 37,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,123. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

