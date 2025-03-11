Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 420,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $41,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 163,870.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

FDIS opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

