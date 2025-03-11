Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%.

Shares of Finance of America Companies stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. 115,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,377. Finance of America Companies has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other news, Director Norma Corio purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $110,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,613.80. This represents a 35.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Finance of America Companies stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) by 3,503.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Finance of America Companies were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

