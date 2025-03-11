Financial Survey: Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) versus Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Appian and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -14.95% -532.05% -10.88% Global Arena -61.77% N/A -111.08%

Volatility & Risk

Appian has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

52.7% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Appian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Appian and Global Arena”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $617.02 million 3.67 -$92.26 million ($1.26) -24.27 Global Arena $830,000.00 0.00 -$1.19 million N/A N/A

Global Arena has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Appian.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Appian and Global Arena, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 1 5 1 0 2.00 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 0.00

Appian currently has a consensus price target of $40.17, indicating a potential upside of 31.35%. Given Appian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Appian is more favorable than Global Arena.

Summary

Appian beats Global Arena on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. Appian Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting members in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It also explores opportunities in the oil, gas, mineral, and energy business. The company provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp and changed its name to Global Arena Holding Inc. in May 2011. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

