First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCF

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.