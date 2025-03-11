First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $103.45 and last traded at $104.23. 38,806 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 30,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.64.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

