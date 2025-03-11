First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and traded as low as $18.21. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 93,887 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
