Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $50.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.
Flotek Industries Trading Down 2.3 %
FTK stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $217.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.21.
About Flotek Industries
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flotek Industries
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Hidden Gems: 5 Stocks Under $10 With Massive Growth Potential
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Costco Price Plunge Equals Opportunity for Investors
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks Investing $650 Billion in the U.S.—Should You Invest?
Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.