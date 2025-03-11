Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $50.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Flotek Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

FTK stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $217.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.21.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

