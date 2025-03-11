FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.79 and last traded at $31.18. 35,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 884,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

FormFactor Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $155,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,212,338.38. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 99.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 131.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

