Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3032 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 138.4% increase from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Fortum Oyj Trading Up 2.1 %
OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. 2,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,212. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.
Fortum Oyj Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortum Oyj
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.