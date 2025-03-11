Founders Financial Alliance LLC Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of UPS opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

