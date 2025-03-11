Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$213.00 and last traded at C$209.88, with a volume of 185373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$207.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$194.10.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.4 %

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$192.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$178.38. The stock has a market cap of C$28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.