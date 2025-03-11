Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Given Buy Rating at Jones Trading

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jones Trading in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jones Trading’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,739. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 84.89, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin BSP Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. Gratia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 622,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 326,122 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,475,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 362,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 165,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 958,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 142,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after buying an additional 136,687 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.