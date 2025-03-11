FTC Solar (FTCI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share and revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.

FTC Solar stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

In other news, CEO Yann Brandt acquired 31,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,104. The trade was a 4.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

